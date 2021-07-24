Injured man found on ground at southeast Austin gas station dies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found at a gas station on Friday night.

Police were called to the Conoco gas station near the intersection of I-35 and East Oltorf Street, where officers say they found the man lying on the ground — injured and unconscious.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. Detectives are now trying to figure out what happened.

“I do believe there were some witnesses but there’s still a lot that we don’t know,” said APD officer Alexandra Parker. “Investigators are still talking to folks and trying to figure out what is known at this time.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Austin Police Department.