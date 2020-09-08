Imposters claiming to be with DOJ scamming elderly people, department says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New reports show that imposters claiming to be with the U.S. Justice Department are preying on the elderly for personal information, according to a DOJ press release Friday.

The reports came through the National Elder Fraud Hotline, which is used to report fraud against people who are over 60 years old. The imposters call elderly people and lead them through a recorded menu that matches the actual menu for the DOJ’s main phone number, according to the press release. Eventually, an imposter will lead the elderly person to a fake investigator who will try to gain their personal information.

Texas ranks sixth in the U.S. in the number of fraud reports per 100,000 people, according to 2017 data from the Federal Trade Commission. People over 65 years of age make up 12% of Texas’s nearly 30 million population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s data from 2019.

“The scams being reported to our National Elder Fraud Hotline are especially heinous because they show the perpetrators are preying upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our society – the elderly,” said director Jessica Hart of the Office of Justice Programs’ Office for Victims of Crime in the press release. “As if this were not despicable enough, the scammers do so posing as employees of the Justice Department, usurping public trust in the agency that serves as a bastion of fairness and lawfulness while these scams exploit the elderly for financial gain.”

Those who receive these calls are encouraged not to provide personal information. For more information about the hotline, click here. You should report fraud as soon as possible by calling (833) FRAUD–11 or (833) 372–8311. You can also report scams to the FTC’s Complaint Assistant or by calling (877) 382-4357.