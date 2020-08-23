‘I had every intention of hurting her’: Woman accused in knife attack in Givens Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An altercation between two women in an east Austin park ended in the arrest of a 64-year-old woman, police say.

Willie Rae Tolbert is accused of running up to anquaintance she knew and cutting her several times with a knife at Givens Park, police say.

Officers say Tolbert confessed to cutting the victim — which officers described as heavily bleeding lacerations — several times because the victim reportedly owed her money and had slashed Tolbert’s tires.

“I know you cut my tires this morning, b***h — and you’re going to pay for it!” Tolbert explained saying to the police.

Police say Tolbert confessed she’d planned to get another, bigger knife from her vehicle to attack the victim further, saying “I was going back to get her” and “I had every intention of hurting her.”

Tolbert is charged with second degree felony assault with a deadly weapon.

