Hutto Chevrolet sales manager accused of illegally dealing firearms at car dealership

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The general sales manager of a Chevrolet dealership in Hutto is facing a federal criminal charge — accused of dealing much more than SUVs off the lot.

Federal prosecutors say he was trafficking weapons.

A U.S. District Court criminal complaint filed April 6 chronicles the reported illegal sales of several firearms through a chain of command: one suspect, who’s also a convicted felon, is accused of selling guns under the guidance of his “boss,” Covert Country of Hutto general sales manager Craig Aaron Tondre, 42.

Through an elaborate investigation, Austin Police Department detectives and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Austin Task Force (ATF) agents discovered the sales happening at the dealership located at 1200 U.S. 79, which is south of Limmer Loop in Hutto.

According to the complaint, the man claiming to work for Tondre is accused of selling multiple firearms, including a machine gun and a tactical rifle, plus ammunition, and a silencer to undercover agents at the dealership back in February.

Tondre wasn’t present during these specific deals where individual firearms were sold for thousands of dollars, but agents saw a black Ford Explorer known to belong to him both at the scene and at his home during surveillance. He was also later seen carrying an AR-style rifle out of his home and transporting it to the dealership, agents say.

On March 31, a purchase was arranged at Tondre’s home, where the man claiming to be working under Tondre met an undercover detective. The agent reported seeing about 10 firearms and a work station, which later triggered Tondre’s arrest.

Tondre was booked into the Burnet County Jail on April 8, charged with dealing firearms without a license and has since bonded out. His attorney declined to comment at the time of this report.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Covert Auto Group released a statement, saying: