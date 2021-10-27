Husband fatally shoots wife in NW Austin home while kids were inside, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a murder that happened Tuesday night at Spicewood Parkway off Anderson Mill Road in northwest Austin.

Forty-one-year-old Vanessa Neves was found shot to death inside a home. Police say her husband, 54-year-old James Neves pulled the trigger.

Two children were inside the home at the time but were not hurt.

James Neves is currently in jail and charged with first-degree homicide. No attorney was listed on his case yet to reach out for comment. His bail is set at $750,000.

This is the 73rd homicide in Austin this year.

Homicides in the city have risen dramatically over the past year. On July 23, the total number reported in 2021 surpassed the total for all of 2020.