How you can share your thoughts on APD body cam usage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Office of Police Oversight (OPO) wants to know how the community feels about Austin Police Department’s body camera policy.

After the 2020 protests, as part of the city’s “Reimagining Public Safety” campaign, OPO was asked to analyze APD’s general orders.

“We conducted research comparing APD’s current policies to best practices of policing across the U.S.,” said Cristina Tangredi, the group’s public information specialist.

In an analysis released in January, OPO found APD’s policy surrounding body camera and dash-camera use was too vague. OPO said it states officers can stop recording for any reason authorized by a supervisor, but there’s no information about when a supervisor can make that call.

“I wanted to make a difference in how the police department handles their rules,” said Billy Knowlton, who filled out a feedback survey at the Austin Public Library.

Hard copies of the surveys are currently at all Austin Public Library branches. You can also fill the body camera survey out online here. You can do so until April 1.

You can also attend virtual feedback sessions with OPO on Zoom by clicking here.

Knowlton says he wants to see clearer guidelines, not only to protect community members – but officers, as well.

“I’d like to see is when officers make traffic stops or an arrest that they have the body cameras activated so that way when people go and make complaints to the police that it’s not a false claim,” he said.

OPO is also recommending more clarity when it comes to when officers can activate and deactivate cameras.

In July 2021, the Austin Police Department changed how it releases body camera video as well as the timeline for that release. Now, the video is supposed to be available 10 business days from when an officer-involved shooting, in-custody death or use-of-force incident happens. Previously, the department had a 60-day deadline.