AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety upped patrols in Austin on March 30 as part of a partnership with the Austin Police Department to address APD’s staffing shortage.

Below is a breakdown of the incidents DPS was involved in as part of the Austin Violent Crimes Task Force from March 30 through April 3, according to the department’s communications office.

1,570 traffic stops

765 citations

15 crash investigations

52 felony arrests

31 misdemeanor arrests

6 stolen vehicles recovered

11 firearms seized

174 grams of cocaine seized

40 grams of heroin seized

127,415 grams of methamphetamine seized

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, from March 30 – April 2, DPS booked 61 people compared to APD’s 222. The same report shows that DPS booked seven people with possession of marijuana under two ounces – but they were booked with additional charges.

Criminal defense attorney Rick Cofer addressed concerns about the number of low-level drug arrests by DPS.