AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hilario Chavez Adrian, 56, the man arrested by Austin Police and charged with murder after a homicide this month on Congress Avenue, was previously received a $1 bond for another violent crime, according to online court records.

In April, police arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show his bond was initially set at $40,000 and then lowered to $1. APD confirmed with KXAN that Adrian is an unhoused individual.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office would not comment on the case because it’s still active.

However, the court coordinator for the judge’s office that was set to handle the aggravated assault case said the DA “failed to return an indictment” and that it is illegal to hold a defendant in jail for more than 90 days without an indictment.

KXAN consulted a third-party legal expert to ask how a $1 bond for a violent crime could be possible.

In both Adrian’s aggravated assault and murder cases, police said the victims were also people experiencing homelessness.

“You get that subset of people that is totally unable to bond out of jail,” said defense attorney Benjamin Gergen.

He said how Adrian’s case moved through the criminal justice system is not uncommon because cases involving transient victims are difficult to prosecute.

“For a prosecutor, this is going to be very, very hard to prove you have a victim in the case who is unhoused, who doesn’t have a stable address, who doesn’t have a stable phone number,” he said.

A broader solution

“The criminal justice system as a whole needs to operate effectively,” said Bill Brice with the Downtown Austin Alliance. He has concerns about Adrian’s case. “He was released not only to offend again but to commit the most egregious of offenses.”

It is important to note that Adrian has not yet been convicted in the murder case.

According to police, the altercation between Adrian and the victim was about drugs.

Brice said his office is constantly working on solutions to get drugs off the street and provide the homeless community with the necessary resources.

“We advocate for on an ongoing basis increased resources, shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness,” he said. “That includes permanent housing. There’s a lot of work being done on that front right now.”

KXAN reached out to Adrian’s attorney. We did not hear back.