Houston dad shoots man who reportedly watched his 10-year-old daughter through window

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A father in one Houston neighborhood shot a man Monday morning after he was reportedly seen looking inside the father’s 10-year-old daughter’s window and touching himself inappropriately.

“She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window,” the girl’s mother told KPRC 2 in Houston. “I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence away — he took my daughter’s innocence away.”

According to the girl’s mom, the girl screamed when she saw the man, before her father ran out of the house and after the suspect — carrying one of his licensed handguns.

Even though the man ran off from the neighborhood, the mother and father chased after him. There, the three met up and the suspect was able to be subdued while 911 was called. But the scene escalated before police could arrive.

“He is wrestling with me, with my gun, and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to let you get my gun, you are not going to kill me or shoot me,’” the mother said. “My husband just said he heard a ‘ca, ca,’ but by that time the guy had already grabbed me, got my gun and pulled it on myself.”

Coming to his wife’s defense, the man said he then shot the suspect.

“We didn’t want this guy to get shot. We were waiting for police to detain him because I’m pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here,” she said. “We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family.”

The suspect is reportedly in critical condition.