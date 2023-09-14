Editor’s note: The above video is KXAN’s previous coverage from Sept. 12

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department said it was searching for a suspect after a man was found dead at an east Austin park on Monday.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office after a body was found with gunshot wounds at John Trevino Jr., Metro Park, located at 9501 FM 969, according to police.

Police did not identify the man Wednesday.

TCSO received a call shortly after 7:15 p.m. reporting the body found at the park. However, the location of where the body was found was determined to be in APD’s jurisdiction, according to a news release from APD.

The victim was shot and killed by a suspect, who police said left the area, the release said. Detectives were still looking for the shooter on Wednesday, according to police.

Anyone with any information should call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You can submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 44th homicide of 2023, according to police.