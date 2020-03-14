Homicide investigation opened after male victim shot dead in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say a male victim died in a local hospital following a shooting in south Austin late Friday night.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of East Stassney Lane at 11:11 p.m. on Friday.

At the scene, they found a male victim who appeared to have been shot, officer Michael Bullock said.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, but an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

APD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide tipline on 512 477-3588.