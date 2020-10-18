Homicide investigation launched after man shot dead at Travis County apartment complex

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A homicide investigation is under way after sheriff’s deputies found a body at an apartment complex in Travis County early on Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at the Villas Tech Ridge apartment complex on The Lakes Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m.

On arrival at the scene, they discovered the body of a young Hispanic male who had been shot, according to Kristen Dark, public information officer for TCSO.

The victim and any potential suspects have not been identified at this stage of the investigation.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public, Dark said.

Anyone with information can call the TCSO tipline on 512 854-1444.