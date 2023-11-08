AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the murder trial for Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of shooting and killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson on May 11, 2020, continues, the State began Wednesday with addressing video footage of the victim from hours before she was killed.

The owner of the restaurant across from Pool Burger began testimony Wednesday about surveillance video near Wilson and Strickland – Armstrong’s former boyfriend – as Wilson and Strickland spent the afternoon together on May 11.

Detective Richard Spitler took the stand Monday and was in the middle of his testimony, but the court did not continue with him Wednesday morning due to a scheduling conflict for Spitler. His testimony will resume from the point it left off at another time. So far he has addressed his work the night of Wilson’s murder as well as his questioning of Armstrong’s former boyfriend Colin Strickland the following morning.

During the course of his official interview with Strickland, Spitler determined Armstrong needed to be brought in for questioning. Spitler said that was due to the combination of learning the black Jeep with the bike rack at Strickland’s house belonged to Armstrong and the knowledge he gained during the interview from Strickland that there were guns inside the home.

Last week, the State displayed several surveillance videos that showed what prosecutors say is that Jeep near the murder scene in east Austin. One of the Defense’s main arguments during opening statements was the notion that none of that video captures Armstrong herself, just the car.

History of the case

On May 11, 2022, Austin police found Wilson with a gunshot wound at an east Austin home. She ultimately died at the scene. Wilson, originally from Vermont, was in town for a race in Texas.

Police said Armstrong’s Jeep was in the area of the home where authorities found Wilson dead around the time of the shooting. On May 14, surveillance video captured Armstrong at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. On May 17, APD issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

She eventually made her way to Costa Rica, where U.S. Marshals found and arrested her on June 30, 2022. Police said she cut and dyed her hair and had a bandage on her nose and bruised eyes.

There is currently a gag order on the case, so no one connected to it can comment on the proceedings until the trial concludes.