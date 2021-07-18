HOMICIDE: Authorities need help identifying suspect in NE Austin gas station shooting

Surveillance footage from the Dessau Mini Mart in northeast Austin captured images of the suspect in a July 18 homicide (TCSO)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance footage from a northeast Austin gas station shows the man suspected in a deadly shooting Saturday night. Now, Travis County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding him.

After several 911 calls, TCSO deputies reported to the Dessau Mini Mart located at 12915 Dessau Road around 9:07 p.m. The victim was found and taken to a local hospital, where he died later that night.

Witnesses say that after the shooting, the suspect, a Black male, got into a light blue/light-colored vehicle with a Hispanic female passenger and sped down Dessau Road.

Surveillance footage captured this image of the vehicle that witnesses say the suspect drove away in (TCSO)

The suspect’s described as having a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a distinctive design, black shorts, red tennis shoes and a black/gray hat.

If you have any information or recognize the man, you’re asked to call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444.