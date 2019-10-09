Homeless man linked to fire arrested after allegedly assaulting store clerk with 6-pack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A homeless man accused of starting a fire behind a 7-Eleven also faces an assault charge after allegedly attacking a King’s Mart employee with a six-pack of beer he stole.

Police were called to the store at around 1 p.m. on Sunday to meet with the clerk who made the call. He told officers he noticed the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Donald Patrick Hughes, take two cans out of the store earlier that morning.

Hughes returned to the store later and placed a 6-pack of beer in a plastic bag. The victim said Hughes got into the check-out line but fled while he was preoccupied with other customers. The clerk said he yelled at Hughes to stop and chased him out of the store. He said as he was running Hughes spun around and swung the 6-pack into his shoulder knocking him down.

Police say they caught up with Hughes 27 minutes after speaking with the store clerk. They said he had beer in his hand when he was apprehended. The victim identified Hughes as the man who assaulted him.

Hughes was arrested on charges of robbery by assault. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.