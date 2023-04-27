AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County court documents showed a man previously charged with an accident involving death related to an August 2021 incident pleaded guilty to a lesser charge April 5 for an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

According to records, Moises Martinez was convicted by a court and sentenced to two years of community supervision, more commonly known as probation.

Image of Moises Martinez (APD Photo)

As a part of the sentence, Martinez must complete 100 hours of community service during the probationary period. Two more stipulations of the sentence included that Martinez must take a driving safety course, and he cannot refuse breath or blood tests when requested by any law enforcement officer.

Martinez’s charge was related to the fatal hit-and-run crash involving Jenny Gonzales-Zepeda on Aug. 19, 2021.

According to past KXAN coverage, Martinez was arrested for failing to stop and render aid after the crash.

At the time of Martinez’s arrest, Austin Police said Gonzales-Zepeda was walking across the street at North Lamar and Ken Street in north Austin to meet a friend when a vehicle driven by Martinez hit her.