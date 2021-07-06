HELP: Police look for north Austin bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for help identifying and finding the suspect in a bank robbery on Friday afternoon in north Austin.
Austin Police Department reports the robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. on July 2 at the United Heritage Credit Union located at 12208 N. MoPac Expressway. According to surveillance video and police, the suspect walked into the bank demanding money and said he had a weapon.
The suspect is described as:
- White man
- 5’5”-5’6”
- Thin build
- Last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, blue button down shirt, jeans, blue gloves and a surgical-style mask
He reportedly left the scene in a black sedan. No injuries were reported.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-5092.