HELP: Police look for north Austin bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for help identifying and finding the suspect in a bank robbery on Friday afternoon in north Austin.

Austin Police Department reports the robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. on July 2 at the United Heritage Credit Union located at 12208 N. MoPac Expressway. According to surveillance video and police, the suspect walked into the bank demanding money and said he had a weapon.

The suspect is described as:

White man

5’5”-5’6”

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, blue button down shirt, jeans, blue gloves and a surgical-style mask

He reportedly left the scene in a black sedan. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-5092.