Hays County, Sugar Land police investigating double-murder-suicide between family

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say an assault and suicide in San Marcos today is connected to a double-homicide being investigated in Sugar Land.

According to a Thursday press release, Richard Logan allegedly shot and killed his wife and 11-year-old son in their home. Police believe Logan then drove to Hays County, where they say he assaulted his daughter and committed suicide.

The Sugar Land Police Department made the connection after the Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported Logan committed suicide in San Marcos.

Police say they unsuccessfully attempted to notify Logan’s wife until a neighbor let them inside their home.

Police say they found Diana Lynn Logan and their son inside the residence — both having died from gunshot wounds.

Richard and Diana were the married parents of the 11-year-old, and all three lived at the house.

Police say the handgun recovered at the scene of Logan’s suicide is the same weapon that was killed to use Logan’s wife and son.

The investigation is still ongoing.