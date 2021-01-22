Hays County deputies investigate after deadly shooting on Sunfield Drive

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies are investigating after a man was pronounced dead at the hospital following a shooting Thursday.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday evening at about 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to the 6900 block of Sunfield Drive in Buda for a report of gunshots.

When deputies got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigation Division with the sheriff’s office is actively investigating. No other information was released.

If you have information about the case, you can call Det. Brian Wahlert at (512) 393-7896. The case number is HCSO 2021-4562.

