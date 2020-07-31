Hays County deputies arrest man after finding stolen items from multiple burglaries in storage unit

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 40-year-old man is facing felony theft charges after stolen items from multiple burglaries and thefts were found in a Kyle storage unit.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a storage facility in Kyle in late May.

After entering the facility, the sheriff’s office said deputies found that vehicle was abandoned. It was near an unlocked storage unit, but the facility manager reported the unit was not being rented.

Deputies found several stolen items inside the unit and the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators identified the suspect as 40-year-old Timmie Foster Reed. They said he was arrested in Austin in June and interviewed by detectives then.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reed admitted to multiple thefts in Central Texas. He’s being held at the Hays County Jail for felony theft. His bond is set at $50,000.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is now trying to track down the items’ owners.

If you were a victim of theft or burglary in Hays, Travis, Williamson, Comal, Caldwell or Guadalupe Counties before May 29, the Criminal Investigation Division asks you to call Det. Brian Wahlert at (512) 393-7343 or email him at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us.

The sheriff’s office provided a YouTube video so victims can view the stolen items.