Have you seen him? Police searching for central Austin bank robber

Surveillance stills of the suspect in a Sept. 14 robbery at the Chase Bank located at 2514 Guadalupe St. in central Austin (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for the man who robbed a central Austin bank on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Austin Police Department, officers responded to the Chase Bank located at 2514 Guadalupe St. at around 12:21 p.m., after a 911 caller reported a man entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money.

Surveillance footage showed the man leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and head northbound in the 2500 block of San Antonio Street.

The suspect is described as being around 40 years old and about 6′ in height. He has short, gray balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white shirt, black pants, a blue mask and a backpack.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092. Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.