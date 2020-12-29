Have you seen him? Man seen on surveillance video robbing southeast Austin Dollar General at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help identifying and locating the suspect who robbed the Dollar General store located at 1401 S. Pleasant Valley Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Surveillance video shows the hooded, masked man point a black handgun equipped with a laser at employees before driving away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The shoe of a Dollar General robbery suspect (Austin Police Department Photo)

The suspect is described as:

Black male

Between 5’6″ and 5’8″ in height

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, bandana mask and pants; in addition to brown shoes and gray winter gloves

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Austin Police Department at (512) 472-5092 or use the Crime Stoppers app.