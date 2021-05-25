Have you seen him? Austin police still searching for 20-year-old suspect in deadly March shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of Christopher Ray Martinez, who died after being shot in southeast Austin on March 21, is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have — in hopes of catching the suspect believed to have fired the weapon.

The shooting happened in a parking lot located in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive, just east of the H-E-B store on Interstate 35. When officers arrived, they found the 40-year-old Martinez with gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:45 p.m.

Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Christian Perez-Morales.

Wife of Chris Martinez speaks at press conference on May 25, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Wife of Chris Martinez speaks at press conference on May 25, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Mother of Chris Martinez speaks at press conference, asks for help from the public to find her son’s killer (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Mother of Chris Martinez speaks at press conference May 25, 2021, asks for help from the public to find her son’s killer (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Mother of Chris Martinez and his wife speak at press conference, asking people to come forward with information about his suspected killer (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

The motive for the murder is believed to have been a fight over a woman who both Martinez and Morales had a romantic interest in, according to witnesses.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477. You may remain anonymous.