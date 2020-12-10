Gun used during restaurant shooting recovered by dive team at San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety’s dive team helped recover a gun used during a shooting at a downtown San Antonio restaurant on Dec. 4, police said.

In a post on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page, officers said, “We want to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety Dive Team for assisting our Homicide Unit in successfully recovering a weapon used in a recent shooting.”

Police said Pedro Ortega, 18, is accused of firing multiple shots into a Whataburger at the 412 block of East Commerce Street, which is near the popular San Antonio River Walk. Ortega then ran from the scene and threw the weapon into the San Antonio River, according to police.

Police said officers heard the shots and responded with a bicycle unit, who saw Ortega running away. The officers said they were able to arrest Ortega, but not before he threw the weapon into the river.

After investigating, police said they could tell where the weapon had been tossed, and the DPS dive team was able to get into the water and recover the weapon.

Police said no one was injured during the alleged shooting, and Ortega was arrested immediately after the incident.

Ortega was charged with deadly conduct, a misdemeanor.