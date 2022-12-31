BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) — An iconic Central Texas donut shop is asking for help after saying one of its locations was stolen. Yes, a whole location.

Gourdough’s Donuts posted online that its airstream was stolen over the Christmas holiday from Bastrop County.

The post asks that anyone who may have information to contact the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, and message Gourdough’s for any cash reward.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said it was called about the theft at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The trailer was taken from the 1700 block of State Highway 21 in Cedar Creek.

Inside was a Kubota tractor, farm tools and other items; an estimated loss of $50,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

KXAN has reached out to Gourdough’s about the theft.