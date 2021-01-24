Glass doors, windows smashed at Travis County office buildings overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Windows and glass doors were broken at two Travis County office buildings in downtown Austin in the early hours of this morning.

A KXAN photographer spotted damage at the Travis County Constable Precinct 5 office on Guadalupe Street and the Ned Granger Administration Building on West 11th Street.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a criminal mischief call at about 3:45 a.m.

Damage at Travis County office buildings in downtown Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

Any glass or debris left at the scene appeared to have been cleared earlier this morning.

The cost of the damage is unknown at this stage.