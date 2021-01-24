Glass doors, windows smashed at Travis County office buildings overnight

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Damage at Travis County office buildings in downtown Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Windows and glass doors were broken at two Travis County office buildings in downtown Austin in the early hours of this morning.

A KXAN photographer spotted damage at the Travis County Constable Precinct 5 office on Guadalupe Street and the Ned Granger Administration Building on West 11th Street.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a criminal mischief call at about 3:45 a.m.

Damage at Travis County office buildings in downtown Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

Any glass or debris left at the scene appeared to have been cleared earlier this morning.

The cost of the damage is unknown at this stage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss