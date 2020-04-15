Georgetown police searching for 2 men who attempted to kidnap 2 children

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — For the second time in just over a month, Georgetown police say a man tried to kidnap a child.

Officers say the attempted abduction happened Monday night on Cliffbrake Way.

They say two men approached an 11-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister and tried to give them a ride home. When the men didn’t know the family’s safe word, the kids ran to get their parents.

Police say the men are described as white — both possibly 30-40 years-old. They were in a blue Mini Cooper, Georgetown Police Department says.

The boy told police he saw a roll of tape and a blue sweat shirt in the back seat.

In March, a seventh grader told police a man pulled up to him in a Black Honda as he was walking home. He said the man told him his mom had sent him to pick him up.

The student asked for the family “safe code” — the driver didn’t know it and took off.

If you have information on either case, call Georgetown police.