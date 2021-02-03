Georgetown police officer, his wife accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown police officer and his wife are facing felony charges after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Georgetown Police say 28-year-old Samuel Tejeda and his wife Ashley Tejeda turned themselves in on Wednesday Feb. 3 after they were under investigation by the Georgetown Police Department and the Texas Rangers. KXAN has requested the arrest affidavits in their case. An attorney was not listed online for either of the Tejedas.

Police say they were first made aware of the situation on Jan. 26 of this year. It says the crime the officer is accused of happened while he was off duty. According to police, Samuel Tejeda personally knew the victim involved.

Following an immediate criminal investigation, on Jan 27, Samuel Tejeda was placed on administrative leave, Georgetown police say. He now faces 2nd-degree felony charges.

On Jan. 29 a search warrant was executed at the Tejedas’ house. On Feb. 2, police say they obtained arrest warrants for Samuel Tejeda. Both he and Ashley Tejeda face two counts of sexual performance by a child charges.

Samuel Tejeda graduated from the police academy in January 2017 and worked as a reserve officer in Jarrell before working for the Georgetown Police Department.

He’s been with the Georgetown Police Department since March of 2018, and did not have any record of prior discipline with the Georgetown Police Department.