GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a rash of thefts at homes under construction.

The department said there has been an increase in construction material being stolen from new home construction sites in and around the City of Georgetown and in the Williamson County area.

Georgetown PD tweeted photos of a white cargo van, a dark-colored Ram truck, and a dark-colored Toyota Tundra, saying they are often seen together in some combination.

Suspect vehicles of construction site robberies. (Images provided by Georgetown Police Department)

Authorities are asking that if you see any of the vehicles driving around new construction sites or hauling building materials, contact the Georgetown Police Department with the location and identifying information.

Police say not to approach the vehicles or their occupants.

Tips and information can be provided at CID@georgetown.org or 512-930-2746.