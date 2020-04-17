Georgetown police investigating shooting on Creekside Lane

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Creekside Lane on Thursday evening.

GPD responded to the call around 5:39 p.m. but by the time they arrived, no one was there.

According to GPD, the shooting happened after an altercation between multiple people in the parking lot outside of a residence.

Police said people fled the scene after the shooting and at least two people showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds believed to be a result of this altercation.

Georgetown police say two juveniles were somehow involved in the incident, though it’s not known how.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and active. There is no evidence of any further threat to the area.