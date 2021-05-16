Georgetown police arrest suspect accused of shooting at officer’s vehicle

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police have arrested the suspect in an incident on Saturday morning, involving shots fired at an officer’s vehicle.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, a report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Walnut Street came in around 5:42 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, the suspect began shooting at their vehicle with a handgun.

The officer was able to exit and get the subject to drop the weapon. They were taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Although the police vehicle was shot multiple times, the officer was not struck, GPD says. He received minor injuries from glass breakage, however.

The department notes that no officers fired their weapons and the suspect was unharmed.

GPD is still investigating and says more details are forthcoming.