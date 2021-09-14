Gas station altercation ends with man being shot and killed, Austin police say

Austin police investigate off Cameron Road in north Austin after a man, who was found shot, died at the scene on Sept. 9, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An exchange between three people at a north Austin gas station ended with a man being shot and killed, the Austin Police Department says.

APD reports 22 year-old David Bryan Herrera was shot and killed after an incident on Sept. 9 at 7701 Cameron Road. Investigators say according to witnesses and surveillance footage, it’s believed Herrera made a comment to a woman as she was leaving the gas station and getting into her vehicle.

A man in the passenger seat reportedly then got out of the car with a gun and shot Herrera several times. Surveillance footage shows them driving away in a silver Acura SUV, officials say.

APD has not yet released IDs for either the man or the woman, but investigators say witnesses said they’re from the San Antonio area.

If you have any information or video of the incident, you’re asked to call APD Homicide.