AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals in connection with a June homicide investigation in Austin.

According to officials, 46-year-old Brandon Demont Miller was charged with murder following a fatal shooting in the 8800 block of Redfield Lane.

The Austin Police Department identified Miller as a suspect in the investigation, and a judge later issued an arrest warrant.

According to officials, APD requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) to find and arrest Miller.

Following a four-month fugitive investigation, LSFTF said Miller was found at a residence in the 3600 block of Menchaca Road, surrounded by task force officers and arrested.

According to officials, Miller was booked into the Travis County jail following his arrest, and as of Tuesday, remained in the jail.