Fredericksburg teacher arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with students

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A Fredericksburg High School teacher has been arrested after being accused of having an improper sexual relationship with a student.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a student reported that 39-year-old Michelle Sendlein improperly communicated with them through texts and social media.

Police say during the investigation, they learned that another student, who has already graduated, had also had sexual relationships with Sendlein. That student was interviewed on Monday, FPD says, and gave specific details about sexual encounters with Sendlein dating back to 2019.

Sendlein is charged with two second-degree felony charges for improper relationship between an educator and a student.

She’s currently awaiting magistration and posting of her bond in the Gillespie County Jail.