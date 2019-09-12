Founder of 3D-printed guns sentenced to probation after plea deal in sex with minor case

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cody Wilson, the founder of an Austin-based company that first developed blueprints for 3D-printed guns, was sentenced Thursday to probation after he pleaded guilty to injury to a child last month.

Wilson, 30, was initially charged with the sexual assault of a Travis County girl after investigators said he paid a 16-year-old for sex after meeting her online.

READ MORE: Founder of 3D-printed gun design company resigns after arrest

He accepted a deal with the District Attorney’s office to plead guilty to the lesser charge of injury to a child in a bid to avoid jail time. Wilson will be on probation for seven years and will have to register as a sex offender. He will also have to serve 475 hours of community service and pay a $1,200 fine.

In August 2018 a counselor reported to Austin police that a 30-year-old man had sex with a girl under the age of 17. The man was later identified as Wilson.

Police said Wilson contacted the girl on a website called SugarDaddyMeet.com and then met with her at a south Austin coffee shop. Authorities say he He allegedly paid her $500 in cash and assaulted her. Wilson was arrested in a Taipei hotel in 2018 by Taiwanese police, with assistance from the U.S. State Department Diplomatic Security Service.

Wilson gained notoriety in August 2018 when a federal judge banned him from posting his blueprints for 3D-printed guns online. In response, he decided to sell his blueprints to anyone who wanted them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss