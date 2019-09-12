Founder of 3D-printed guns sentenced to probation after plea deal in sex with minor case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cody Wilson, the founder of an Austin-based company that first developed blueprints for 3D-printed guns, was sentenced Thursday to probation after he pleaded guilty to injury to a child last month.

Wilson, 30, was initially charged with the sexual assault of a Travis County girl after investigators said he paid a 16-year-old for sex after meeting her online.

He accepted a deal with the District Attorney’s office to plead guilty to the lesser charge of injury to a child in a bid to avoid jail time. Wilson will be on probation for seven years and will have to register as a sex offender. He will also have to serve 475 hours of community service and pay a $1,200 fine.

In August 2018 a counselor reported to Austin police that a 30-year-old man had sex with a girl under the age of 17. The man was later identified as Wilson.

Police said Wilson contacted the girl on a website called SugarDaddyMeet.com and then met with her at a south Austin coffee shop. Authorities say he He allegedly paid her $500 in cash and assaulted her. Wilson was arrested in a Taipei hotel in 2018 by Taiwanese police, with assistance from the U.S. State Department Diplomatic Security Service.

Wilson gained notoriety in August 2018 when a federal judge banned him from posting his blueprints for 3D-printed guns online. In response, he decided to sell his blueprints to anyone who wanted them.