Former Travis County detective indicted by grand jury on capital murder charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Travis County Sheriff’s detective accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife, adopted daughter and her boyfriend has been indicted by a Travis County grand jury on capital murder charges, according to Travis County District Attorney José Garza.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick is accused of shooting and killing Amanda and Alyssa Broderick, his ex-wife and daughter, as well as Willie Simmons III in April. The release from the Travis County DA says Broderick will be held without bail and his charge will be prosecuted by the Office’s Trial Division.

The April shooting in northwest Austin was initially reported as an active shooter situation, but police later said it was an isolated domestic crime. After the shooting, authorities went on a manhunt for Broderick that lasted around 20 hours. Broderick was found between Manor and Elgin — around 18 miles away from the scene of the shooting, police said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233

According to the Texas Rangers and Travis County court records, Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective and was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020. He bonded out of jail days after his arrest and resigned from the sheriff’s office, according to a spokeswoman.

Broderick has been held in the Travis County Jail without bail since his arrest in April, which is possible under certain circumstances, the Travis County DA release says.

“Our office is committed to doing everything we can to hold Mr. Broderick accountable and ensure that he

causes no more harm to our community,” Garza said in a statement.

