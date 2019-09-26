Former Texas district judge sentenced to 60 months in prison over courtroom bribes

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Wednesday, a former Texas state district judge was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for multiple convictions of conspiracy, bribery and obstruction of justice.

MORE: Ex-south Texas district judge convicted of accepting bribes

According to the United State Department of Justice, Edinburg resident Rodolfo “Rudy” Delgado, 66, was sentenced for conspiring with an attorney from January 2008 to November 2016 to accept bribes in exchange for favorable judicial consideration on criminal cases pending in his courtroom.

As part of the investigation, Delgado also accepted bribes on three separate occasions in exchange for agreeing to release three of the attorney’s clients on bond in cases pending before his court. The first two bribes totaled about $520 in cash and the third bribe — in January 2018 — totaled around $5,500.

The U.S. Department of Justice also says that after Delgado learned of the FBI investigation, he attempted to obstruct justice by contacting the attorney and providing a false story about the payments.

Delgado was a justice in the 13th Court of Appeals for the State of Texas, having been elected in November 2018. He resigned from that position following his conviction.

The judge who sentenced Delgado also order him to serve two years of supervised release.