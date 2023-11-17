HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former San Marcos High School teacher was found guilty by a jury and sentenced Nov. 3 on three counts of sexual assault of a child, according to Hays County court documents.

Records showed 38-year-old David Ross Guerrero was sentenced to serve 2.5 years in state prison, followed by a probationary period of 10 years. As part of the sentencing, Guerrero was also required to register as a sex offender.

Ahead of his conviction, Guerrero pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to documents.

The Hays County District Attorney said Guerrero was an English teacher and assistant coach for the girls’ soccer team at San Marcos High School from 2008 until he resigned in 2013.

The DA’s office said in 2018, a woman went to San Marcos police to report sexual assaults that occurred in 2009 when she was a student.

“Information gathered during the investigation led SMPD to believe there were other similar victims at SMHS between 2008 and 2013,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

The DA’s office said three more former students of Guerrero testified during the punishment phase of the trial and provided details of Guerrero’s “inappropriate behavior and sexual relationships with them while he was a teacher at SMHS.”

According to court documents, Guerrero received a jail credit of 3 days toward his sentence.