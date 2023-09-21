AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Georgetown man and former Round Rock pastor was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release on an “enhanced charge of possession of child pornography.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 57-year-old David Lloyd Walther was sentenced in an Austin federal court Wednesday. In addition to that sentence, Walther must pay restitution of $61,000.

The DOJ said during a search of Walther’s home and vehicle in November 2022, two computer hard drives were found. The hard drives contained more than 100,000 images and more than 5,000 videos of child sexual abuse material.

At the time of Walther’s arrest, he was the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock.

“Many families in the Round Rock area placed their trust in this man when he served as a leader in faith for their community,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I hope that those families can find comfort in knowing our law enforcement partners and justice system are committed to protecting them, ensuring that predators such as Walther cannot continue to pose a threat to innocent children.”