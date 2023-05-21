AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former teacher at Liberty Hill High School was sentenced to prison on May 16 after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a child.

According to court records, Brian Grady Miller was sentenced to serve 20 years in a state prison connected to the 2020 sexual assault of a child. Toward his sentence, Miller has a jail credit of 767 days.

According to a past arrest affidavit, Miller and a 16-year-old student were found by a Liberty Hill police officer Dec. 16, 2020, in a parked car near the Liberty Hill City Park.

As a part of the sentence, Miller must also register as a sex offender.