Former Johnson City employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.1M from city

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A San Antonio man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to embezzling more than $1.1 million from the City of Johnson City in Blanco County, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Anthony Michael Holland, 36, embezzled at least $1,175,866.96 while working for the city from city accounts between 2015 and September 2020, according to the DOJ. He pled guilty to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds.

While he hasn’t been sentenced yet, the DOJ said Holland faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The City of Johnson City said he used automated clearinghouse and wire transfer transactions. He then recorded transactions as purchases for office supplies/other goods and services.

The city said Holland also recorded some transactions as payments to a fake company, which he created false invoices for. He also arranged for someone to speak with the city auditor posing as a worker for the fake company.

The DOJ said Holland used the money for himself — even buying a home in San Antonio.

Holland held a few positions with the city, including city secretary and chief administrative officer, the DOJ said.

“The City thanks all parties that brought forth justice in this matter, and it expresses its deepest gratitude to City residents and local business owners for their patience through this process, as the need for confidentiality over the past year was simultaneously necessary and difficult,” the city said in a press release.

The city said it’s working with law enforcement to recover as much taxpayer money as possible. The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Johnson City Police Department investigated the case.