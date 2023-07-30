HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a former Hays CISD assistant band director was sentenced to state prison on charges of possession of child pornography, according to Hays County court documents.

Documents showed that 33-year-old Tyler Dan Townsend received a 30-year sentence for 17 counts related to invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography for an August 2020 offense.

As a part of the sentencing agreement, Townsend was required to register as a sex offender.

Towsend received a jail credit of two days that will apply toward his sentence, according to court documents.

Court records showed 10 charges for possession of child pornography were dismissed.