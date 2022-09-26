AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Fort Hood Sergeant has been sentenced to six years in prison for distributing fentanyl.

Court documents say between May and July 2021, Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez sold over 3,000 tablets of fentanyl to undercover officers in and around the Austin area.

He was an active-duty army sergeant at the time.

On April 20, 2022, Parra pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is flooding the United States at an alarming rate and our communities in Central Texas are not immune from its devastation,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “This case underscores our resolve to address the dangerous trafficking of fentanyl with all available resources. We will continue to prioritize and prosecute crimes involving this deadly poison and we are thankful for the outstanding work of our local, state, and federal partners.”

The DEA, Pflugerville and Austin Police Departments and Army CID investigated the case with assistance from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.