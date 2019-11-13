Former Bowie High School teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child for relationship with student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Bowie High School teacher pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child Friday.

Erica Dinora Gomez, 24, was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication supervision, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

In October 2018, Gomez was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. According to the arrest affidavit, Gomez told police she and the student had an intimate relationship outside of the school.

Conditions of Gomez’s supervision include completing 200 community service hours, sex offender treatment, a substance abuse assessment and an order to have no contact with the victim and to stay away from all minor children.

She will be required to register as a sex offender for life. Her second charge of improper relationship with a student was dismissed as part of her sentencing agreement.

The Travis Co. DA’s Office says that as a result of her guilty plea, they believe her teaching license will be revoked.