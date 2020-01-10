Former AISD police officer to be sentenced in connection with hit-and-run incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former police officer for the Austin Independent School District is set to be sentenced Friday morning for his involvement in a hit-and-run accident.

Adam Marsh accepted a plea deal in December 2019. In July, he was indicted by a Travis County grand jury for an accident involving serious bodily injury.

In February 2018, Michelle Gonzales was walking at the Walmart gas station on East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate 35 when Marsh failed to “immediately stop the vehicle” and failed to “immediately return,” according to the indictment.

Gonzales sued Marsh for more than $1 million in July 2018.

Surveillance video shows Marsh’s pick-up truck hitting Gonzales, knocking her down and continuing over her while the truck was mid-turn then proceeded out of the video view.

The police became aware of the truck’s location at McCallum High School where it was impounded by APD. The license plate on the truck indentified two individuals, one of whom is Marsh.

We will update this article when more details about the plea deal and sentencing become available from the courtroom.