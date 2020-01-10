Former AISD police officer sentenced to 3 years probation for hit-and-run incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former police officer for the Austin Independent School District will not spend any time in jail for his involvement in a hit-and-run accident.

A Travis County judge sentenced Adam Marsh to a 3-year deferred adjudication and 80 hours of community service, as a part of a plea deal Marsh accepted in December 2019. Marsh will also have to surrender his license as a peace officer.

“I want to know why I was treated like absolutely nothing, like my life had no meaning,” Michele Gonzales told the court at Friday’s sentencing.

In February 2018, Gonzales was walking at the Walmart gas station on East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate 35 when Marsh failed to “immediately stop the vehicle” and failed to “immediately return,” according to his indictment.

Courtroom photo of the Adam Marsh sentencing. KXAN photo/Avery Travis

Surveillance video shows Marsh’s pick-up truck hitting Gonzales, knocking her down and running her over while the truck was mid-turn. Then, the truck drives out of frame.

Gonzales said she had to go through months of recovery, learning how to walk, eat and speak again.

“It’s not even two years, and I am blessed to be in the condition that I am,” Gonzales said.

An attorney for Marsh said his client was unaware he was even involved in an accident.

“In fact, he’s the one that called the police on himself when he saw his truck on the news story,” attorney Robert McCabe said.

Gonzales sued Marsh for more than $1 million in July 2018. This civil lawsuit is still ongoing.

“To to be in criminal court is really just disgusting, in my opinion,” McCabe said. “This case should not have ended up in this building.”

McCabe said Marsh voluntarily resigned from the AISD Police Department. Under the terms of his plea deal, Marsh will permanently have his TCOLE license revoked and can no longer serve as law enforcement.

“He knew he couldn’t go on serving the kids at the school and his department, ” McCabe said. “I think he knew as a result of the publicity surrounding this case that his career in law enforcement was over as a matter of fact.”

After hearing the sentence, Gonzales said “it’s not enough.”

“I wasn’t allowed to hear why or what went through this person’s head to have caused this crime.”