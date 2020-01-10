Former AISD employee accused of sexual abuse set to be sentenced Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin Independent School District bus driver is set to be sentenced Friday morning in a case where he is accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl who rode on his bus.

Cesar Maldonado faces continuous sexual abuse of a child charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Maldonado is accused of inappropriately touching the girl while on the bus from March 1, 2018 to May 23, 2018.

When police interviewed Maldonado in early August, he initially denied having any inappropriate contact with the victim, but the following day, he confessed to touching the child several times, the affidavit says.

We will update the story once the sentence is handed down.