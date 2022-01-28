Former AFD arson investigator sentenced to 4 years probation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Austin Fire Department arson investigator Marcus Reed was sentenced on a charge of “attempt to commit sexual assault” to four years probation Friday, after a 2017 incident where Reed was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his work vehicle.

The woman told police she stopped in the middle of the Interstate 35 frontage road at East St. Elmo Road in southeast Austin after she had an argument with a friend.

She said Reed pulled up behind her in his work truck, flashed his emergency lights and drove her to a nearby parking lot. The victim told police she believed Reed was a police officer because of his uniform and badge. He allegedly drove her to a shopping center parking lot at 4401 Freidrich Lane where he sexually assaulted her.

During investigations, the woman picked Reed out from a photo lineup with 99% certainty, according to a police affidavit. Hours after the alleged assault, Reed logged into the Austin Police Department’s secured reporting database and searched the woman’s information, police said.

After the woman came forward in that case, another was brought to light and Reed was also charged with indecency with a child. That charge, later changed to “enticing a child” in a plea deal, also came with a four year probation sentence handed down Friday.

Reed will serve the sentences concurrently and will have to register as a sex offender.