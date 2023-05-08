ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers shot and killed a man after the agency said he fired at troopers first.

According to a statement from DPS, they tried to pull him over on U.S. Highway 183 in Austin just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

As the man drove up through Williamson County, he fired shots as the troopers chasing him – and pointed his weapon at troopers when he eventually got out of the car.

US 183 is one of the areas the Austin Police Department asked DPS to help patrol to curb dangerous driving as part of a partnership between the two agencies that launched March 30.

DPS body camera video policy

DPS and APD treat incidents like this differently when it comes to policies regarding releasing body camera video to the public.

In Austin, police release that footage within 10 business days. Upon that release, the department also typically provides additional information about the investigation.

You can access APD’s full description of this policy in the department’s General Orders.

That’s not the case for DPS. Instead, the agency asked us to submit an open records request for information on its policy.

According to state law, any agency that uses body-worn cameras “must adopt a policy and training program for the use of body cameras. The body camera policy must include when and why an officer may choose to activate or not activate a body-worn camera.”

We will update this story when we receive a response to our open records request on the DPS body camera policy.