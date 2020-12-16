Fire investigators search for 2 women suspected of setting set fire to homeless encampment in northwest Austin

The Austin Fire Department needs the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an alleged arson at a homeless camp Tuesday on U.S. Highway 183 and Spicewood Springs Road. Photos courtesy of AFD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fire investigators would like the community’s help to identify two women who bought gasoline and allegedly set fire to a homeless encampment in northwest Austin.

The Austin Fire Department reported the two women went Tuesday at about 1 p.m. to the Circle K at 8656 Spicewood Springs Road to buy gasoline. Investigators said they believe the women then drove to a homeless camp near U.S. Highway 183 and Spicewood Springs Road and used the gasoline to light a fire there. Firefighters said the fire did not hurt anyone, but it did damage some tents and other property.

The store’s surveillance camera showed one of the two women inside, and fire investigators hope finding her will help them identify the other woman.

Fire investigators said they believe the women are 25- to 30-years-old and may be Hispanic or white. Photos shared by authorities showed that they drove a gray Nissan Altima with temporary license plates and damage on the driver’s rear side.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Austin Fire Department’s Investigations unit at 512-974-0240.

Investigators said they have not yet identified the women, so there is no active warrant for arrests at this time.